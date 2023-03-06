The final poll of college basketball's regular season is out and Purdue is once again a top 5 team after its first 2-0 week in over a month. Purdue was able to maintain position thanks to a two point road win over Wisconsin and a five point home win over Illinois. Alabama and Kansas taking losses also helped, though the sheer glut of Tier 1 NET wins that Kansas has will keep them solidly as a No. 1 seed. Purdue stays at 5, but the biggest note is that UCLA moved up to No. 2.