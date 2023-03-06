College Basketball Rankings March 6: Purdue Stays at 5
The final poll of college basketball's regular season is out and Purdue is once again a top 5 team after its first 2-0 week in over a month. Purdue was able to maintain position thanks to a two point road win over Wisconsin and a five point home win over Illinois. Alabama and Kansas taking losses also helped, though the sheer glut of Tier 1 NET wins that Kansas has will keep them solidly as a No. 1 seed. Purdue stays at 5, but the biggest note is that UCLA moved up to No. 2.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
58
|
1,522
|
2. UCLA
|
3
|
1,452
|
3. Kasnas
|
|
1,368
|
4. Alabama
|
|
1,343
|
5. Purdue
|
1,274
|
6. Marquette
|
1,218
|
7. Texas
|
1,100
|
8. Arizona
|
1,042
|
9. Gonzaga
|
1,031
|
10. Baylor
|
961
|
11. UConn
|
847
|
12. Kansas State
|
838
|
13. Virginia
|
791
|
14. Miami (FL)
|
761
|
15. Xavier
|
641
|
16. St. Mary's
|
587
|
17. Tennessee
|
573
|
18. Texas A&M
|
507
|
19. Indiana
|
481
|
20. San Diego State
|
370
|
21. Duke
|
293
|
22. TCU
|
193
|
23. Kentucky
|
138
|
24. Creighton
|
133
|
25. Missouri
|
66
Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, Florida Atlantic 53, Utah State 32, Providence 26, Iowa State 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Toledo 10, Pittsburgh 10, Charleston 9, Michigan State 9, VCU 8, Boise State 7, Iowa 5, USC 5, Vanderbilt 3, Maryland 3, Memphis 3, Arkansas 2, North Texas 1, Drake 1