College Basketball Rankings November 13: Purdue Moves Up to No.2
There is already a shakeup in the college basketball rnakings as two top five teams fell last week. It also sets the stage for another first in the history of Purdue basketball. It is now possible that if Kansas and Purdue meet in the Maui Invitational it will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game, as the Boilers moved up to No. 2 in this week's poll.
Purdue also now has a game scheduled against the current No. 3 team, and Maui has three of the top four teams in the country. It is going to be a heck of a tournament over on the islands next week.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Kansas
|
51
|
1,530
|
2. Purdue
|
7
|
1,464
|
3. Arizona
|
3
|
1,356
|
4. Marquette
|
|
1,311
|
5. UConn
|
1,301
|
6. Houston
|
1,180
|
7. Tennessee
|
1,146
|
8. Creighton
|
1,130
|
9. Duke
|
1,088
|
10. Florida Atlantic
|
1,004
|
11. Gonzaga
|
825
|
12. Miami (FL)
|
778
|
13. Texas A&M
|
728
|
14. Arkansas
|
719
|
15. Baylor
|
578
|
16. Southern Cal
|
573
|
17. Kentucky
|
549
|
18. Michigan State
|
516
|
19. Texas
|
513
|
20. North Carolina
|
501
|
21. Villanova
|
406
|
22. Alabama
|
264
|
23. Illinois
|
170
|
24. James Madison
|
91
|
25. Colorado
|
78
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Memphis 53, Virginia 49, St. John's 47, UCLA 36, TCU 34, San Diego St. 33, BYU 32, Saint Mary's 20, Mississippi St. 19, Iowa St. 10, Wisconsin 6, Auburn 5, Michigan 2, Weber St. 2, Drake 1, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1.
