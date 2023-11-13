There is already a shakeup in the college basketball rnakings as two top five teams fell last week. It also sets the stage for another first in the history of Purdue basketball. It is now possible that if Kansas and Purdue meet in the Maui Invitational it will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game, as the Boilers moved up to No. 2 in this week's poll.

Purdue also now has a game scheduled against the current No. 3 team, and Maui has three of the top four teams in the country. It is going to be a heck of a tournament over on the islands next week.