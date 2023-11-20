College Basketball Rankings November 20: Purdue Stays No. 2
Purdue has never won the Maui Invitational in three previous attempts. It reached the final in 1999 before losing to North Carolina. in 2006 and 2014 it lost its opener in the islands before winning the next two in the consolation round. Based on the latest college basketball AP Poll, this will be one of the toughest fields yet, and if Purdue wins all three games it will likely be No. 1 team in America next week.
Three of the top four teams in the poll are in this tournament, and five of the top 10. It makes for an early season tournament that, if everything falls right, would be a banger of a Final Four in April.
Will Purdue make it back to the mainland with its regular season non-conference win streak (currently at 23 games dating back to a loss at Miami on December 8, 2020)? If it does, it will have earned its No. 1 ranking.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Kansas
|
512
|
1,508
|
2. Purdue
|
5
|
1,440
|
3. Arizona
|
3
|
1,364
|
4. Marquette
|
|
1,316
|
5. UConn
|
1,299
|
6. Houston
|
1,191
|
7. Tennessee
|
1,136
|
8. Creighton
|
1,119
|
9. Duke
|
1,084
|
10. Miami (FL)
|
920
|
11. Gonzaga
|
902
|
12. Texas A&M
|
867
|
13. Baylor
|
774
|
14. North Carolina
|
655
|
15. Texas
|
650
|
16. Kentucky
|
617
|
17. Alabama
|
516
|
18. Colorado
|
241
|
19. Florida Atlantic
|
229
|
20. Arkansas
|
224
|
21. Michigan State
|
222
|
22. James Madison
|
217
|
23. Southern Cal
|
165
|
24. Virginia
|
164
|
25. Mississippi State
|
163
Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 149, BYU 138, Illinois 138, San Diego St. 77, UCLA 75, TCU 69, Iowa St. 67, Villanova 44, Auburn 28, Clemson 12, Oklahoma 10, Princeton 10, Michigan 10, Liberty 7, South Carolina 3, Chattanooga 2, Nevada 1, Drake 1, Colorado St. 1.
