College Basketball Rankings November 20: Purdue Stays No. 2

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is defended by Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) during the NCAA men s basketball game, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-71. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Purdue has never won the Maui Invitational in three previous attempts. It reached the final in 1999 before losing to North Carolina. in 2006 and 2014 it lost its opener in the islands before winning the next two in the consolation round. Based on the latest college basketball AP Poll, this will be one of the toughest fields yet, and if Purdue wins all three games it will likely be No. 1 team in America next week.

Three of the top four teams in the poll are in this tournament, and five of the top 10. It makes for an early season tournament that, if everything falls right, would be a banger of a Final Four in April.

Will Purdue make it back to the mainland with its regular season non-conference win streak (currently at 23 games dating back to a loss at Miami on December 8, 2020)? If it does, it will have earned its No. 1 ranking.

Ap Poll - November 13
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Kansas

512

1,508

2. Purdue

5

1,440

3. Arizona

3

1,364

4. Marquette


1,316

5. UConn

1,299

6. Houston

1,191

7. Tennessee

1,136

8. Creighton

1,119

9. Duke

1,084

10. Miami (FL)

920

11. Gonzaga

902

12. Texas A&M

867

13. Baylor

774

14. North Carolina

655

15. Texas

650

16. Kentucky

617

17. Alabama

516

18. Colorado

241

19. Florida Atlantic

229

20. Arkansas

224

21. Michigan State

222

22. James Madison

217

23. Southern Cal

165

24. Virginia

164

25. Mississippi State

163

Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 149, BYU 138, Illinois 138, San Diego St. 77, UCLA 75, TCU 69, Iowa St. 67, Villanova 44, Auburn 28, Clemson 12, Oklahoma 10, Princeton 10, Michigan 10, Liberty 7, South Carolina 3, Chattanooga 2, Nevada 1, Drake 1, Colorado St. 1.


