For the third straight season Purdue has reached No. 1 in college basketball's AP Poll. The Boilermakers defeated three top 11 teams last week in maui and have three of the best victories on the season. in just a few weeks it is possible Purdue could be involved in its first ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Indianapolis against Arizona. If that happens it would be the 44th time in the history of the AP Top 25 that No. 1 played No. 2, and it would be the first time involving Purdue. The last No. 1 vs. No. 2 game was 11/23/2021 as No. 1 Gonzaga beat No. 2 UCLA 83-63 in the Empire Classic.

That is all in the future, however. For now, Purdue is back at No. 1.