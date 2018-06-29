GoldandBlack.com

More: Moore shares journey, basketball with campers

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Hands shot up into the air, some waving with urgency, in hopes of E’Twaun Moore pointing their way.

As part of Moore’s sixth basketball camp, he held a brief Q&A session, as he has every year. And, as every year, the session can provide interesting conversation.

After a handful of questions, this one came: “Do you think you’re better than Kevin Durant?”

Moore had played against the Warriors superstar several times over his NBA career, the last two with the New Orleans Pelicans, but this season offered a twist: Moore played largely on the wing and guarded Durant in their matchups.

Moore made sure he heard the question correctly, emphasizing that the kid asked him if he thought he was better than Durant, and offered an unsurprisingly response: Of course.

A hearty confidence always has been part of Moore’s game and approach to it, when he was playing in this East Chicago Central gym or later in Mackey Arena or at every stop in his NBA career.

Moore’s just been waiting for a significant opportunity to show that confidence isn’t without merit.

This season in New Orleans offered that as Moore started a career-high 80 games and played in all 82. All Moore did was respond with his best, most consistent season as a professional, averaging 12.5 points and 2.3 assists, shooting a team-best 43 percent on three-pointers and playing a key role in the Pelicans’ first-round playoff series victory.

“It was pretty good, just for my career, for me,” he said Thursday while taking a break from guiding campers. “Bouncing around and now having a lot of stability and being in a good situation on a winning team, a playoff team, that’s big. It’s just great for all the hard work, it’s finally starting to pay off.”

Even in a new role, Moore felt comfortable.

With the Pelicans wanting to play fast and put more skill on the court — sacrificing size — the 6-foot-4 Moore played small forward. He admits it was “different,” but he was happy that it actually made the team better. Every player could shoot and handle in that lineup, he said.

The approach pushed New Orleans to its most victories (48) since 2008-09 and its first playoff series win since 2007-08.

“It’s pretty unique, but it’s the way the new NBA is going. It’s almost position-less now. You’ve got to be able to do multiple things,” Moore said. “I think that helped me with my game. It played to my strengths a lot. Now, it’s either layups or threes. That’s what I do. I like to shoot floaters and threes. It’s perfect for me right now.”

It certainly helped Moore’s production that he shot threes at such a high clip this season. Moore had a blistering December stretch that included a game with six three-pointers … in a half. He shot 58 percent on threes for the month.

But that’s the player Moore always knew he could be. He did leave Purdue as its all-time three-point leader. (Dakota Mathias just broke his record.)

“I always stay motivated and confident in myself. That’s something that’s just in me, I’m just going to have,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, if I get the opportunity, I’m going to make the best of it.’ That’s all you can do. Put your best effort forward.”

Moore said he’ll spend pieces of this offseason working on shooting the three off the bounce and finding out more ways to get the three off with defenders trying to push him off the arc.

It’ll certainly be a fun offseason, he said, coming off the team’s successful postseason run, especially because few thought the sixth-seeded Pelicans could beat the No. 3 seed Portland.

Moore’s older brother Ezell Jr. can’t wait to see what comes next season, considering he saw the ideal situation a year ago.

“That was the first time I really saw him, as far as the summer he had leading up to it, just really, really dedicating himself,” Ezell Moore Jr. said. “(Then) the season and just taking advantage of the opportunity, fitting in with the teammates, good chemistry, good city, coaching, everything just kind of came together. It was just perfect timing, and it just shows just to persevere and hang in there.

“It was great to see him finally breakthrough and contribute on a winning team.”