GoldandBlack.com

Coordinators Corner: JaMarcus Shephard and Nick Holt
Video: Jeff Brohm
As Thursday night's opener vs. Northwestern nears, Purdue hopes that after almost a month of practice, it's game ready.
See what co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Nick Holt — Purdue's defensive play-caller — had to say this week about their respective units, their respective positions, Northwestern and more in the video interviews below.
