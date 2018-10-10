Right before the first practice this week, Cornel Jones picked up his white hand towel, saw a black Sharpie and his 19-year-old mind began to wonder.

In just a few seconds, the sophomore linebacker's towel became a motivational tactic to literally and figuratively give Purdue's offense some fighting words. In big bold, capital letters, Jones wrote 'FIGHT ME!' on his towel to remind any offensive players standing across from him this week in practice that he was ready for his physicality to be challenged.

"I literally just walked into the locker room, saw a Sharpie and thought, 'Hmm, I'm going to write ‘fight me’ on my towel,’” Jones said with a smile. "I just wanted to see if I could get the offense going for this rivalry game. I'll definitely try to wear it Saturday."

Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will try to bring home the Cannon trophy for the third straight season and the 11th time in the last 14 seasons when they travel to Illinois (3-2, 1-1) this weekend. Fresh off a road win at Nebraska and an open week, Jones wanted to do his part to inspire an offense that is third in the Big Ten in total yards and second in passing yards.

"I needed something to get the offense going and let them know who we were playing, what we're playing for," Jones said. "Since we got a week off, I didn't want those guys to think we were just chilling and we could go into somebody else's town and they'll just lay down for us. It's the total opposite."