Cornel Jones coming on strong for Purdue as sophomore starter
Asked about his standout play thus far this season, Boilermaker linebacker Cornel Jones essentially scoffs.
"I feel like I can do way better," Jones said, calling his nine-tackle, two-and-a-half-sack game against Eastern Michigan "horrible," especially because of a costly late penalty. ""... I feel like I want to do better every single game."
