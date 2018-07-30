As they begin their professional playing careers, so too are Dakota Mathias and P.J. Thompson establishing their camp presences.

It's been a worthwhile, and often lucrative, pursuit for former college standouts to operate youth camps post-college, and Monday's such event at Harrison High School on the outskirts of West Lafayette represented one of their first such experiences.

This one was Mathias, with Thompson there to help out, along with former Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh, Purdue graduate assistant coaches D.J. Byrd and Joey Brooks and others.

Later in the week, Mathias and Thompson will operate their jointly run camp in Westfield, outside Indianapolis. Then Mathias' camp will move into his hometown of Elida, Ohio.

"Growing up this is what you'd look forward to going into the summer or after school," said Mathias, now a rookie with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. "I'd try to go to as many as I could, at colleges, high schools, wherever. It was just fun to play against different kids and get better in the summer."

Monday, about 60 fifth-through-ninth graders paid $195 and about as many K-through-fourth graders paid $145 for their respective three-hour sessions.

An even larger group is expected in Elida, where Mathias grew up annually attending the University of Northwestern Ohio's camps, run by former Elida High School coach and UNOH coach Chris Adams.

"I call him an old-style kind of coach, but I learned the most from guys like him, just simple skills and fundamentals — dribbling, shooting, passing," Mathias said. "That's what we try to work on here, especially with these younger kids. So many of them see things on social media or TV and learn the wrong habits that can mess up your shot or how you play the game."

As did Mathias, Thompson grew up frequenting camps, including the annual one former Purdue assistant coach Jack Owens would host in his old neighborhood.

"We went to these camps growing up, listening to guys who played at an NBA level," said Thompson, who just signed a contract to play professionally in Denmark. "In Indy, there's so much talent and there's so many people I could listen to. It's a good way to give back and when I get some money and I get going, I'd like to do a camp for free and have all the kids come. But that's down the road."