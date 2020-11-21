 GoldandBlack - Data Driven: Purdue's loss at Minnesota
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 15:06:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Data Driven: Purdue's loss at Minnesota

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue's David Bell
David Bell was excellent for Purdue once again. (USA Today Sports)

Each week following Purdue's football games, GoldandBlack.com takes a look back at the contest through our access to Pro Football Focus' advanced data.

Included: Snap counts, individual player grading results, quarterback stats, yards after contact and much more.

For this week's Data Driven for the loss at Minnesota, click here.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}