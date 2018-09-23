GoldandBlack.com

More: Purdue commitments

INDIANAPOLIS — In defeat, Purdue might have won a little last weekend, when it had four-star wide receiver David Bell in Ross-Ade Stadium for its meeting with Missouri.

"It was amazing, because that was the first time I'd ever been to a Purdue football game," Bell said Friday night, after catching two touchdown passes in state-power Warren Central's 59-7 win at Pike. "I went to a basketball game last year, but at the football game, the environment was amazing, and seeing them throw for almost 600 yards got me very excited."

The top prospect in Indiana per Rivals.com, Bell is headed to the Big Ten, barring a late and unforeseen shakeup. His list consists of Purdue, Penn State, Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa, where Bell visited Saturday for its game vs. Wisconsin.