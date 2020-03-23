MORE: Blough on Moore: 'He could play on just about every NFL team tomorrow'

David Blough’s rookie season in the NFL went better than anyone could have envisioned. But now, like the rest of the world, his professional life is on pause as the coronavirus pandemic grips the world.

“Gyms, bars, restaurants … they all have shut down in Dallas,” said Blough. “Really, it hasn’t effected me much career-wise.”

The former Purdue quarterback is still doing all he can in his hometown area to stay in shape and prepare for 2020. Blough has been throwing to NFL receivers at various places in the Dallas area this offseason. Current Boilermaker Rondale Moore recently was in Texas working out and catching passes from Blough, among others.

Blough has a lot to build on. After going undrafted in 2019, he was signed as a free agent by the Cleveland Browns. He subsequently was traded to the Detroit Lions in training camp. Then, after injury ravaged the position in Detroit, Blough found himself starting the final five games as an undrafted rookie free agent. He hit 54 percent of his passes (94-of-174) for 984 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Since leaving Detroit after the season, Blough hasn’t been back. He and the other players were slated to return on April 20, per NFL guidelines. Now?

“If you don’t have a home (in Detroit), players tend to go back to where they are from,” said Blough. “You work out, I have guys to throw to down here. I can do everything I need to do. Then, you go through the OTAs and mini camps, things like that, in May and June.

“They will reassess everything with what is going on in the nation. It could still be April 20 (when I return), the following Monday, May, I don’t know. Everyone is trying to figure it out.”

The 6-1, 205-pound Blough says he hasn’t been tested for the coronavirus.

“No one (from the NFL or Lions) has reached out,” said Blough. “Maybe it’s because we don’t have to be back until the end of April. We aren’t breaking the law, but we are trying to get our work in. You can six or seven receivers to catch your passes. We haven’t had more than 15 people at any time. We are trying to get our work done.”

