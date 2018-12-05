David Blough's final college game could be a record-setting affair
David Blough has the opportunity to do things in the Music City Bowl that no Purdue quarterback has ever accomplished.
In his final game with Purdue, the fifth-year senior quarterback sits in prime position to carve his name into the Boilermaker record books and overtake single-season marks held by Drew Brees, Jim Everett, Curtis Painter and Kyle Orton.
Purdue plays Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28 in Nashville at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Blough's current passing efficiency rating of 151.8, a metric calculating a player's passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns and interceptions, is the highest in school history. Kyle Orton's 151.1 mark from 2004, when he was first-team All-Big Ten, is currently the Purdue record. Blough's 2018 completion percentage of 66.6 also currently tops any season by a Purdue quarterback.
Blough went to the College Football Hall of Fame Wednesday with Tyler Trent and his family to take part in the College Football Awards ceremony in Atlanta.
Blough, who was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the media, was a finalist for the Wuerffel Award, given annually to the college football player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."
Blough currently has seven 300-yard passing games this season, matching Drew Brees and Jim Everett for the school record in the 28-21 win at Indiana. One more 300-yard game would put Blough in the unique company of one at Purdue who have done that eight times in a single season. Blough would also be the first Purdue quarterback to ever have four straight 300-yard games, as he's accomplished three twice this season. The Auburn defense surrendered 377 passing yards to Alabama and Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagliova in its regular season finale Iron Bowl loss in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers haven't surrendered back-to-back 300-yard passing games since 2014.
"Obviously you think as a quarterback, what's the defense going to give you and you think of a stout defensive line and you think of defensive linemen in the NFL every year. You think of tight man-to-man coverage," Blough said. "That's an exciting challenge that awaits our offense and our team, and we're looking forward to it."
Blough needs just 35 yards of total offense to overtake Everett's 1985 mark of 3,589 for sixth in school history and 272 yards to eclipse Curtis Painter's 2007 season total of 3,826. Since taking over the starting role permanently in the third week of the season, Blough has had only two days where he's fallen short of the 272-yard mark (vs. Boston College on Sept. 22 and at Minnesota on Nov. 10) and is already one of seven Purdue signal-callers to top the 3,000-yard mark of total offense.
"Being able to help the team and just try to do my job as best I can to help us get to six wins, now being able to be a part of that after five years, it is special," Blough said Sunday. "I take a lot of pride in it. I'm going to approach it with the respect it deserves and we'll look forward to competing in that game."
Blough needs just 147 yards through the air in the Music City Bowl to pass Brees' 2000 season for the fifth-most productive passing year by a Purdue quarterback. Blough will end his Purdue career with more passing yards than Orton, Everett, Bob Griese and Len Dawson.
With just one more touchdown pass Blough will pass Brees' first year as a starter in 1999 and match Brees' 2000 season. With two touchdowns in the Music City Bowl, Blough will tie Mark Hermann with 71 career touchdown passes. With four touchdown passes, which Blough has done in his last two home games and five previous times in his career, the fifth-year senior would match Painter's 2007 single-season mark of 29 touchdowns.
Blough needs 32 completions to pass Painter's 2006 mark of 315 and Blough will end his career third all-time, currently with 849 completions, 63 more than Kyle Orton's career.
|Stat Category
|David Blough
|Purdue record/mark
|Difference
|
Passing Efficiency
|
151.8 (1st)
|
151.1 - Kyle Orton in 2004
|
+0.70
|
Total Offense
|
3,554 (7th)
|
3,826 - Curtis Painter in 2007 (5th)
|
272
|
Passing Yards
|
3,521 (7th)
|
3,846 - Curtis Painter in 2007 (4th)
|
325
|
Completion %
|
66.6 (1st)
|
65.8 - Mark Hermann in 1980
|
+0.80
|
Completions
|
283 (8th)
|
315 - Curtis Painter in 2006 (4th)
|
32
|
Passing TDs
|
25 (T5th)
|
29 - Curtis Painter in 2007 (3rd)
|
4
|
Career Passing TDs
|
69 (3rd)
|
71 - Mark Hermann (2nd)
|
2
