"I didn't come here for individual awards," Jenkins Jr. tells me after Purdue won and celebrated their second Big Ten Tournament victory in school history.



But still, after a strong Big Ten Tournament that saw Jenkins Jr. have his most significant on court impact going 8-12 from three and providing even more late-clock heroics, Jenkins is just 11 points away. He can do the math, but just in case he hadn't, I ask him about it.



"They just told me that, too. When I heard that, I'm like man, I gotta get this," he says with a big grin. "It's gonna mean everything - literally everything to get that. Like I said I'm not here for that, but shit, it's almost like if I don't get that - 11 points - wow, I don't know what I'm gonna do."



The expletive is a joyous slip, not nearly as egregious as his 7-4 seniors guffaw on a live mic in front of a larger Chicago crowd. It expresses quite succinctly the surprising twists and narratives that have led Jenkins to Chicago, playing and winning a Big Ten Championship and a #1 seed while taking the back seat to a set of true freshman guards.



It's okay to acknowledge that Jenkins Jr. has not had the kind of season on the court he's used to.



"Obviously everything doesn't go the way you want it to," he says, speaking about his career, this season, the other seasons, a guy like Jenkins Jr. has been around long enough to know that no answer answers everything and any answer is never just about that question. But his place on this team has been solid from the moment he stepped onto campus. No matter how his role on the court wavered or lacked in playing time, Jenkins Jr. is a bright light of positive energy that's helped guide Purdue's way to a Big Ten Title.



"I genuinely like seeing these guys succeed whether I'm in the game or not," he continues about Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, the two true freshman guards that have had the starting roles all season.