3,471

That's the amount of collegiate game time minutes for David Jenkins Jr. before he ever puts a Purdue jersey on and walks into Mackey Arena for the first time. That spans four years and three schools. He's gone from South Dakota State to UNLV to Utah to now West Lafayette, Indiana and a Purdue Boilermaker team that can use all the experience it can get its hands on.

In Purdue's 102-57 exhibition victory over Truman St. Coach Matt Painter started two true freshman in his backcourt. For those of you doing the math at home, that's a combined 0 minutes of collegiate experience from Painter's starting guards.

Thankfully for Purdue, experience travels, and if the exhibition game was any indication, so does Jenkins Jr.'s jump shot.