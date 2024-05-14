The Men of Mackey continues to fill out its roster ahead the 2024 iteration of the TBT. Former Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. will return for his second go around with Men of Mackey after his debut showing last summer.

In 2023, Jenkins played two games with the Men of Mackey, averaging 4.5 points per game before the squad fell to Friday Beers in the second round.

The 6-foot-2 guard spent the majority of his first year out of college in the TBL playing for the Seattle Super Hawks. Jenkins averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 35% from three-point range. He also spent time in the Czech Republic and Cyprus OPAP leagues overseas.

During his lone year in West Lafayette in 2022-23, Jenkins averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 35% from three-point range. The veteran guard was a leader for Purdue's first No. 1 seed under Matt Painter.

Jenkins joins fellow shooter Sasha Stefanovic, who committed to the single-elimination tournament yesterday.