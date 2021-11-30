DE George Karlaftis unanimous All-Big Ten

If this is George Karlaftis' final season, the defensive end is going out as a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten player.

Karlaftis earned the honor from the coaches and media on Tuesday, when the Big Ten announced defensive and special teams award winners for the 2021 season.

Karlaftis was a dominating force as a junior, leading a resurgent Boilermaker defense with 11.5 TFLs and 5.0 sacks. The West Lafayette High School product also added eight quarterback hurries and 31 tackles.

Also recognized as honorable mention All-Big Ten selections on Tuesday were senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander, senior tackle Branson Deen, junior linebacker Jalen Graham, junior safety Cam Allen, senior cornerback Dedrick Mackey and senior kicker Mitchell Fineran.

Offensive awards will be announced on Wednesday.

