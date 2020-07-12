GoldandBlack - Decision dates set for two key Purdue football recruiting targets

Two key Purdue targets for the classes of both 2021 and 2022 are set to announce their college decisions. First, the younger of the two. Rivals.com four-star junior-to-be quarterback Brady Allen indicated late last week that he'll be announcing an early college decision on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The product of Fort Gibson High School in Southern Indiana has been a long-standing Purdue priority and has visited numerous times. One of the top quarterbacks nationally in the 2022 class, Allen also holds early offers from Indiana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others. Ohio State and Notre Dame were among some of the college football heavyweights who were interested in Allen, as well, before the extended recruiting dead period canceled any plans he may have had to camp at those schools, or for those schools to evaluate him in-person in the spring.