GoldandBlack - Decision dates set for two key Purdue football recruiting targets

Decision dates set for two key Purdue football recruiting targets
Two key Purdue targets for the classes of both 2021 and 2022 are set to announce their college decisions.
First, the younger of the two.
Rivals.com four-star junior-to-be quarterback Brady Allen indicated late last week that he'll be announcing an early college decision on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The product of Fort Gibson High School in Southern Indiana has been a long-standing Purdue priority and has visited numerous times. One of the top quarterbacks nationally in the 2022 class, Allen also holds early offers from Indiana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others.
Ohio State and Notre Dame were among some of the college football heavyweights who were interested in Allen, as well, before the extended recruiting dead period canceled any plans he may have had to camp at those schools, or for those schools to evaluate him in-person in the spring.
Meanwhile, a more near-term decision will come Aug. 9 from West Lafayette High School linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, he announced over the weekend. The younger brother of current Boilermaker star George Karlaftis, Yanni Karlaftis is one of the top linebackers in the country, ranked 165th overall In the 2021 class nationally by Rivals.com.
The most important player Purdue has recruited in the '21 class, Yanni Karlaftis has narrowed his list to Purdue, Wisconsin, Cal and Oregon, Wisconsin being the only other finalist he's visited as COVID-19 has dashed all his summer visit plans.
