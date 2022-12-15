Devin Mockobee:

- Mockobee said the moment "Definitely took me by surprise." and that he didn't know what to expect. Mockobee was confused as to why Ryan Walters wanted him to stand up.

- The first thing he did was text and call his parents to let them know and added that his phone has been blowing up non-stop about it.

- Mockobee wouldn't have believed he'd be in this position last year after not dressing for games as a redshirt.

- He said his teammates are ready to step up with some key players opting out.

- His goal for the game is to reach 1,000 yards, it would mean a lot to be amongst the select few that have reached that mark in Purdue history.

- On his future goals: He wants to keep getting better every year for his team and said he especially wants to put on weight because that will elevate his game.

- Had a great first impression of Ryan Walters, and said a lot of guys feel the same.