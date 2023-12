There is no question that Dillon Thieneman had an immediate impact for Purdue football this year. He led the conference in interceptions, was in the top 5 in tackles, and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year earlier this week. Now he has his sites on a larger award.

Thieneman is one of five freshmen named to this national award. He joins safety Caleb Downs of Alabama, quarterback Noah Fifita of Arizona, defensive end Reuben Bain of Miami, and receiver Kevin Concepcion of NC State.

Thieneman became just the eighth Boilermaker to record six interceptions in a season, the first since Ricardo Allen in 2013, and he is the first freshman to get that many. He was a midseason Freshman All-American and a five-time Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten.

The award will be announced on December 29, 2023. The formal presentation of this award will be made at the Maxwell Awards on Friday, March 8, 2024, from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.