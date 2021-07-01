DL J.P. Deeter 'does not play well with others on the football field'

Purdue may have found a playmaker for its defensive line in J.P. Deeter.

The 6-4, 265-pound product of Manvel (Texas) High will bring athletic ability to the front. He could play end, but Deeter also could slide inside and play tackle.

The Rivals.com three-star product committed to the Boilermakers last week, when the program welcomed a rush of players. Purdue's Class of 2022 commits now sits at 12.

Deeter is the lone true d-lineman commit thus far for Purdue. Fellow Texan Nic Caraway is listed as a linebacker and projects to play “Leo” for the Boilermakers, a hybrid end/linebacker slot.

Manvel High is a 5A/Division I school with roughly 2,300 students located in the Houston metropolitan area. Manvel High has produced some top talent, including current Miami (Fla.) quarterback D’Eriq King and former Florida signal-caller Kyle Trask, a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Kevin Hall, the head coach at Manvel High, to learn more about Deeter.