All that frustration from Weeks 1 through 3 for Purdue's young and retooled defense, from the penalties, to all the yards, to back-to-back weeks being on the wrong end of game-deciding drives, it all boiled over Saturday in a performance nothing short of dominant.



It was the Boilermakers' "most physical game of the season," linebacker Markus Bailey said, that led Purdue to a doozy of a first win this season — a 30-13 win over 23rd-ranked Boston College.

The source of that physicality, per Bailey: "It was our preparation this week in practice, and us being fed up with getting beat up out there in front our home crowd, having everyone tell us we suck — fed up of it all. Everyone saying the defense was the reason (Purdue has been losing). We wanted to take that and turn it into something positive."

Frustration, and anger gave way to the catharsis of success Saturday, in a game that couldn't have been scripted any better in the way it played for the Boilermakers.

Boston College, in its own way, is probably every bit as good offensively as Missouri is, in its own way.

Thing is, those ways are polar opposites, and after the Tigers' daunting downfield passing game had its way against Purdue last weekend, Purdue flipped the script vs. the Eagles, the more comfortable matchup of the two.

This week, Purdue compared Boston College to certain Big Ten opponents in its approach, its style and its M.O. Reading between the lines, it would be a style of play the Boilermakers are built for.

It showed.

Boston College managed only 229 yards.

Running back AJ Dillon, the preseason ACC Player-of-the-Year and viewed as a Heisman factor, left Ross-Ade Stadium with 59 yards to show for the trip. He'd totaled 432 in three games prior. He averaged 3.1 yards per carry vs. the Boilermakers. He'd averaged 7.3 during B.C.'s 3-0 start.

When Dillon ran outside, Purdue held the edge and strung plays out far more often than not. When he ran between the tackles, he didn't get much more. The Boilermakers either dropped Dillon for a loss or held him to no gain on a third of his 21 touches.

Purdue played physical and with a certain energy, and without worry of attrition as the Boilermaker offense beat Boston College at its own game by keeping possession of the ball for more than 37 minutes.

"We are built to stop the run, but in order to do that, we have to play physical," Bailey said. "We hadn't been playing as physical as we needed to the past three games. We played a lot more physical today, and it put them in positions where we could do some different things."

