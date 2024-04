For the past four seasons Mason Gillis has been a huge contributor to Purdue. He scored 827 points (averaging 6.3 per game) and made 63 starts in four seasons in West Lafayette. With the end of this season he still had a bonus COVID year to use and he elected to use it in the transfer portal.

That made him a highly sought after transfer as a 4-star prospect according to Rivals, and it looks like Duke is going to be the beneficiary.