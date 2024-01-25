Purdue's star back court didn't have a great time of its two match ups with Rutgers last season.



Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer spent their true freshman season leading a Purdue team from unranked to #1 in the country, and then onto winning the Big Ten by three games. Both players hit big shots, won thirty games, and generally over achieved on expectations for themselves and any two true freshman guards playing that much on a conference winning team.





The fact they did it next to each other is a testament to the players themselves, the Purdue coaching staff, and the dominance of Zach Edey and the Purdue program around them.



But Smith's and Loyer's freshman season wasn't without hiccups. Those bumps and halts in production tended to happen when Purdue faced Rutgers.



Rutgers knocked off a #1 ranked, 13-0 Purdue team at Mackey Arena last year on January 2nd in the only regular season matchup of the season. Rutgers big guards, rugged defense, and length everywhere gave Purdue's smaller guards issues on the offensive end of the floor. Nothing is easy against Steve Pikiell's Scarlet Knights.



The first time Purdue was ranked #1 in program history, the season before, Rutgers gave an undefeated Purdue team its first loss as well thanks to a half court Ron Harper Jr. shot. While both teams have changed since them, their dna's remain similar.



Rutgers had the sixth best defense last season according to Kenpom. This season's Rutgers team isn't far off that, with the 11th best defense, and both defenses compromise offenses in the exact ways that Smith and Loyer have shown themselves vulnerable when they struggle with turnovers and size on the perimeter.