Early Look: Illinois
Here's an updated early look at Purdue's sixth opponent of 2018, the Illinois Fighting Illini:
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m. ET or 2:30 p.m. local time
Location: Memorial Stadium
Surface: FieldTurf
Capacity: 60,670 Stubhub tickets | Illinois box office
Records: Illinois 3-2; Purdue 2-3; Illinois pummeled Rutgers 38-17 on the road stopping a two-game losing skid. The Illini dropped two straight games to South Florida (25-19 at Soldier Field in Chicago) and Penn State (63-24 at home). It opened the 2018 season with a pair of victories over Kent State (31-24) and Western Illinois (34-14) Purdue is 2-3 after losses to Northwestern (31-27), Eastern Michigan (20-19) and Missouri (40-37) and wins over No. 23 Boston College (30-13) and at Nebraska 42-28.
Series notes: Purdue has a chance to even the all-time series with Illinois as the Illini lead it 44-43-6. The Boilermakers are also 22-22-2 in games played in Champaign including three straight victories. Since 2000, Purdue has won 10 of 15 games in the series. Last year, Purdue won 29-10 in Ross-Ade Stadium and in 2016 won at Memorial Stadium in overtime 34-31, the last victory of the Darrell Hazell era.
TV: FS1
Early line: Purdue -10. The Boilermakers haven't been a double-digit road favorite since facing Minnesota in 2007. Purdue was a 14-point pick and beat the Gophers 45-31.
Illinois still trying to get established under Lovie Smith
Despite two losses in the past three games, Illinois has shown some signs of improvement and posted a three-touchdown win at Rutgers on Saturday. It also battled South Florida for four quarters before losing a 25-19 decision in Soldier Field and battled No. 10 Penn State for three quarters six days later, trailing just 28-24 heading into the game's final 15 minutes before being outscored 35-0 in the final period.
“We are getting better as a team,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said after the PSU loss. “But we are not ready to play a full 60 minutes.”
Smith is just 8-21 in his third season in Champaign, and really needs to start turning things around. There is opportunity on the back half of the schedule to get to six wins with home games against Purdue and Minnesota and a road trip to Nebraska, but there is little margin for error for the Illini.
Illinois is investing heavily in football
Illinois is building a 107,650 square foot facility next to Memorial Stadium and its indoor practice facility. Construction will be completed prior to the 2019 season. The Illini, which are in the third year of former football player Josh Wittman's tenure as athletics director, are trying to reverse a trend of six losing seasons dating back to the Ron Zook era when Illinois finished 7-6 in 2011. In comparison, Purdue's Football Performance Complex is approximately 114,000 square feet.
The Illini have experience at quarterback, have a trio of running backs
Senior transfer quarterback A.J. Bush Jr. returned to the lineup and was impressive against Rutgers and was much more effective with his legs than his arm. He passed for just 89 yards against the Scarlet Knights but rushed for 116 accounting for three touchdowns (two rushing). Freshman M.J. Rivers had started the past two games vs. South Florida and Penn State completing 37-of-57 passes for 337 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Bush, a left-hander, who came as a fifth-year transfer from Virginia Tech, originally committed to Nebraska.
The Fighting Illini have a big play running game and are tied with Clemson nationally for most runs of over 30 yards (11). rushed for 245 yards on 45 attempts averaging over five yards per carry against Penn State and followed that up with 330 yards in 43 attempts (7.7) against Rutgers. Backs Mike Epstein, Reggie Corbin and Ra'Von Bonner had all had their moments in 2018.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.