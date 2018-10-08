Here's an updated early look at Purdue's sixth opponent of 2018, the Illinois Fighting Illini: Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m. ET or 2:30 p.m. local time Location: Memorial Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 60,670 Stubhub tickets | Illinois box office Records: Illinois 3-2; Purdue 2-3; Illinois pummeled Rutgers 38-17 on the road stopping a two-game losing skid. The Illini dropped two straight games to South Florida (25-19 at Soldier Field in Chicago) and Penn State (63-24 at home). It opened the 2018 season with a pair of victories over Kent State (31-24) and Western Illinois (34-14) Purdue is 2-3 after losses to Northwestern (31-27), Eastern Michigan (20-19) and Missouri (40-37) and wins over No. 23 Boston College (30-13) and at Nebraska 42-28. Series notes: Purdue has a chance to even the all-time series with Illinois as the Illini lead it 44-43-6. The Boilermakers are also 22-22-2 in games played in Champaign including three straight victories. Since 2000, Purdue has won 10 of 15 games in the series. Last year, Purdue won 29-10 in Ross-Ade Stadium and in 2016 won at Memorial Stadium in overtime 34-31, the last victory of the Darrell Hazell era. TV: FS1 Early line: Purdue -10. The Boilermakers haven't been a double-digit road favorite since facing Minnesota in 2007. Purdue was a 14-point pick and beat the Gophers 45-31.

Illinois still trying to get established under Lovie Smith

Despite two losses in the past three games, Illinois has shown some signs of improvement and posted a three-touchdown win at Rutgers on Saturday. It also battled South Florida for four quarters before losing a 25-19 decision in Soldier Field and battled No. 10 Penn State for three quarters six days later, trailing just 28-24 heading into the game's final 15 minutes before being outscored 35-0 in the final period. “We are getting better as a team,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said after the PSU loss. “But we are not ready to play a full 60 minutes.” Smith is just 8-21 in his third season in Champaign, and really needs to start turning things around. There is opportunity on the back half of the schedule to get to six wins with home games against Purdue and Minnesota and a road trip to Nebraska, but there is little margin for error for the Illini.

Illinois is investing heavily in football

Illinois is building a 107,650 square foot facility next to Memorial Stadium and its indoor practice facility. Construction will be completed prior to the 2019 season. The Illini, which are in the third year of former football player Josh Wittman's tenure as athletics director, are trying to reverse a trend of six losing seasons dating back to the Ron Zook era when Illinois finished 7-6 in 2011. In comparison, Purdue's Football Performance Complex is approximately 114,000 square feet.

The Illini have experience at quarterback, have a trio of running backs