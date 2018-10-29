Series notes: Purdue leads the series 47-38-3 after snapping the Hawkeyes' four-game winning streak with a 24-15 win in Iowa City last season. The victory stopped Iowa's streak of four straight wins from 2013-16. Since Purdue's 20-game victory streak in the series from 1961-80, Iowa has dominated the matchup winning 22 of 30 games with one tie. Purdue is 27-17-1 versus Iowa in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 19 in this week's poll. Purdue will be trying to do something it hasn't done in 59 years in Ross-Ade Stadium, beat three ranked teams in a season at home.

Records: Iowa 6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten; Purdue 4-4, 2-2; In its most recent outing (Oct. 27), No. 18 Iowa couldn't make an early 12-0 lead hold up, and dropped a tough 30-24 decision at No. 17 Penn State. After a conference opening 28-17 home loss to Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes rolled to double-digit victories at Minnesota (48-31), at Indiana (42-16) and Maryland (23-0). Iowa won it three non-conference games, all played at Kinnick Stadium, disposing of Northern Illinois (33-7), Iowa State (13-3) and Northern Iowa (38-14).

1. The Hawkeyes have a very good defensive front that is the caliber of Michigan State. Yes, Iowa gave up a couple of big plays defensively on Saturday at Penn State, but its front has remained very tough against the run. Technically it gave up its first rushing touchdown of the season between the tackles when PSU backup quarterback Tommy Stevens had a two-yard TD on an RPO. Iowa's secondary recorded a pick-six in the game, and held PSU's standout quarterback Trace McSorely to just 11-of-25 passing for 167 yards.

2. For the second straight year, this game will be huge in determining Purdue's postseason plans. A loss to the Hawkeyes, and a bowl trip becomes more problematic. A win Saturday and Purdue is in really good shape for the post season. ESPN projects the Boilermakers anywhere from Detroit (on Dec. 26) to Jacksonville (on New Year's Day), while the Hawkeyes are in a good position to head from Florida.

And of course, neither Purdue or Iowa are out of the Big Ten championship game picture. Purdue would need to win out (obviously), and Iowa would have to help the Boilermakers by beating Northwestern at home the next week. And of course, the Wildcats would have to stumble one more time, either at Minnesota or in its season finale at home versus Illinois.

3. Iowa's special teams have been productive. The Hawkeyes' punt units recorded two safeties against Penn State (though the wet conditions had much to do with the PSU miscues), the first time in 10 years there have been multiple safeties in a Big Ten game. They also used a razzle-dazzle on a fake field goal resulting in a 10-yard touchdown pass.



