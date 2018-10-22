



Here's an early look at Purdue's eighth opponent of 2018, the Michigan State Spartans

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 27, Noon,. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium

Surface: Grass

Capacity: 75,005 Ticket info

Records: Michigan State 4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten; Purdue 4-3, 2-1; In its most recent outing (Oct. 20), Michigan State struggled offensively in a 21-7 loss to No. 6 Michigan. The Spartans have been up and down of late and have lost two straight at home, also dropping 29-19 decision to Northwestern on Oct. 6. Sandwiched between those losses, however, was an impressive win at No. 8 Penn State when the Spartans rallied late for a 21-17 win. Additionally, MSU defeated Central Michigan 31-20, won at Indiana (35-21), lost at Arizona State (16-13) and beat Utah State (38-31).

Series notes: Michigan State has won the last seven straight in the series to pull to a 35-28-3 advantage. The Boilermakers last victory in the series was Nov. 4, 2006 in East Lansing when kicker Casey Welch came off the bench with 4:49 left in the game to hit an 18-yard game-winning field goal. It was Welch's only field goal of his Boilermaker career. The two teams haven't played since Oct. 3, 2015, when No. 2 MSU had to hold on for a 24-21 victory, thanks in part to a 157-yard rushing effort by then freshman back Markell Jones. It is a rushing total that remains his career high.

TV: ESPN

Early line: Michigan State -1.5