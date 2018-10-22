Early Look: Michigan State
Here's an early look at Purdue's eighth opponent of 2018, the Michigan State Spartans
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 27, Noon,. ET
Location: Spartan Stadium
Surface: Grass
Capacity: 75,005 Ticket info
Records: Michigan State 4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten; Purdue 4-3, 2-1; In its most recent outing (Oct. 20), Michigan State struggled offensively in a 21-7 loss to No. 6 Michigan. The Spartans have been up and down of late and have lost two straight at home, also dropping 29-19 decision to Northwestern on Oct. 6. Sandwiched between those losses, however, was an impressive win at No. 8 Penn State when the Spartans rallied late for a 21-17 win. Additionally, MSU defeated Central Michigan 31-20, won at Indiana (35-21), lost at Arizona State (16-13) and beat Utah State (38-31).
Series notes: Michigan State has won the last seven straight in the series to pull to a 35-28-3 advantage. The Boilermakers last victory in the series was Nov. 4, 2006 in East Lansing when kicker Casey Welch came off the bench with 4:49 left in the game to hit an 18-yard game-winning field goal. It was Welch's only field goal of his Boilermaker career. The two teams haven't played since Oct. 3, 2015, when No. 2 MSU had to hold on for a 24-21 victory, thanks in part to a 157-yard rushing effort by then freshman back Markell Jones. It is a rushing total that remains his career high.
TV: ESPN
Early line: Michigan State -1.5
Three quick things about Michigan State
1. The Spartans are banged up, and the situation is getting worse. The Spartans top receiver, and top offensive player, Felton Davis was lost for the season in the second quarter of the Michigan game with an Achilles' injury. Quarterback Brian Lewerke really struggled against Michigan, but that was due, in part, to the fact he didn't practice all week battling a shoulder injury. There are other injuries of the offensive line. There is even talk about a quarterback change to backup Rocky Lombardi, who directed the Spartans' last drive against Michigan.
2. MSU is struggling running the ball. Senior tailback L.J. Scott played for the first time since Week 2, but managed just 10 carries for 25 yards, with a long of 9. Coach Mark Dantonio's bread and butter through the years has been the ground game.
3. The defense is still stout. Yes, Michigan State gave up 395 yards against Michigan, but it held the Wolverines to just a touchdown until late in the third quarter. The offense has put the defense in a bind often this season.
