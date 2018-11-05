Early Look: Minnesota
Here's an early look at Purdue's 10th opponent of 2018, the Minnesota Golden Gophers:
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m,. ET, 2:30 local time
Location: TCF Bank Stadium
Surface: Field Turf
Capacity: 50,805 Tickets | Stadium information/tickets
Records: Minnesota 4-5 overall, 1-5 Big Ten; Purdue 5-4, 3-2; After starting the season with three-straight wins, Minnesota has dropped four of five games. The victories to open the season were all at home (New Mexico State, 48-10; Fresno State 21-14; Miami (Ohio) 26-3). In conference play the Gophers were defeated at Maryland 42-13, vs. Iowa 48-31, at Ohio State 30-14, at Nebraska 53-28 and this past Saturday at Illinois 55-31. The Gophers lone league victory was over Indiana 38-31 on Oct. 26 in Minneapolis. Purdue started out the season with three straight home losses to Northwestern (31-27), Eastern Michigan (20-19) and Missouri (40-37). Since, the Boilermakers have defeated No. 23 Boston College (30-14), won at Nebraska (42-28), at Illinois (46-7), vs. No. 2 Ohio State (49-20), lost to Michigan State (23-13) and defeated No. 19 Iowa (38-36).
Series notes: Minnesota leads the series 37-33--3 and have won six of nine games in the series dating back to 2008. Purdue is winless in four attempts at TCF Bank Stadium, a facility that opened in 2009. The teams first played in 1894, and the Boilermakers are just 12-31-3 in games played in Minneapolis over the years, while they are 21-6 in contests played in West Lafayette including a dramatic 31-17 win last year in a weather delayed contest. Purdue scored 15 points in the game's final 87 seconds, including a 76-yard pick-six with 10 seconds left by senior linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to thwart a Gophers' last-minute drive.
TV: ESPN2
Early line: Purdue -12.5 It is the first time since 1997 the Boilermakers have been a double-digit road favorite twice in the same season and the third time Purdue has been favored on the road this season (Nebraska, Illinois).
Here are for storylines to know about Saturday's matchup:
1. Minnesota's defense is in shambles.
After giving up 55 points and over 600 yards in total offense to Illinois (including 430 rushing yards) second-year coach P.J. Fleck fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith. The Gophers have yielded 42, 48, 30, 53 and 55 points in their five conference losses.
2. Minnesota's offense is turnover prone
The Gophers offense has turned the ball over 17 times in six Big Ten games which is the most in the league. Minnesota used its backup quarterback Tanner Morgan against Illinois after Zach Annexstad, the second-ever walkon freshman quarterback to start a season opener for a Power 5 team, was injured in the Nebraska game. Morgan had a pair of touchdown passes against the Illini.
3. Will Purdue handle its business against an unranked foe?
Purdue may be 3-0 against ranked teams, something it hasn't accomplished since 50 years, but it is just 2-4 against unranked foes.
4. Purdue is a contender for the West Division title, but a bit of a longshot. Here is what the three teams who are in the mix have left in the 2018 regular season:
Northwestern (5-1) : at Iowa, at Minnesota, vs. Illinois
Purdue (4-2): at Minnesota, vs. Wisconsin, at Indiana
Wisconsin (4-2): at Penn State, at Purdue, vs. Minnesota
Northwestern has beaten both Purdue and Wisconsin, so the Wildcats will have to lose a minimum of two games for the Badgers or Boilermakers to have a shot at a trip to Indianapolis.
