Here's an early look at Purdue's 10th opponent of 2018, the Minnesota Golden Gophers:

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m,. ET, 2:30 local time

Location: TCF Bank Stadium

Surface: Field Turf

Capacity: 50,805 Tickets | Stadium information/tickets

Records: Minnesota 4-5 overall, 1-5 Big Ten; Purdue 5-4, 3-2; After starting the season with three-straight wins, Minnesota has dropped four of five games. The victories to open the season were all at home (New Mexico State, 48-10; Fresno State 21-14; Miami (Ohio) 26-3). In conference play the Gophers were defeated at Maryland 42-13, vs. Iowa 48-31, at Ohio State 30-14, at Nebraska 53-28 and this past Saturday at Illinois 55-31. The Gophers lone league victory was over Indiana 38-31 on Oct. 26 in Minneapolis. Purdue started out the season with three straight home losses to Northwestern (31-27), Eastern Michigan (20-19) and Missouri (40-37). Since, the Boilermakers have defeated No. 23 Boston College (30-14), won at Nebraska (42-28), at Illinois (46-7), vs. No. 2 Ohio State (49-20), lost to Michigan State (23-13) and defeated No. 19 Iowa (38-36).

Series notes: Minnesota leads the series 37-33--3 and have won six of nine games in the series dating back to 2008. Purdue is winless in four attempts at TCF Bank Stadium, a facility that opened in 2009. The teams first played in 1894, and the Boilermakers are just 12-31-3 in games played in Minneapolis over the years, while they are 21-6 in contests played in West Lafayette including a dramatic 31-17 win last year in a weather delayed contest. Purdue scored 15 points in the game's final 87 seconds, including a 76-yard pick-six with 10 seconds left by senior linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to thwart a Gophers' last-minute drive.

TV: ESPN2

Early line: Purdue -12.5 It is the first time since 1997 the Boilermakers have been a double-digit road favorite twice in the same season and the third time Purdue has been favored on the road this season (Nebraska, Illinois).