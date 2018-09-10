Mizzou receiver Emanuel Hall is averaging 24.4 yards per reception in the first two games. Jordan Kodner

Here's an early look at Purdue's third opponent of 2018, the Missouri Tigers: Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Grass Capacity: 57,236 (Tickets Available) Records: Missouri 2--0; Purdue 0-2; Missouri defeated UT-Martin 51-14 Sept. 1 and Wyoming 40-13 on Sept. 8. Both games were played in Columbia. Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 7-2, including last year's surprising 35-3 road win. The Boilermakers last played host to Mizzou in 1956 when quarterback Len Dawson led Purdue to a 16-7 win. Two years earlier in Ross-Ade Stadium, Dawson made his college debut tossing four TD passes in a 31-0 rout. Purdue is 3-0 all-time against Missouri in Ross-Ade Stadium and 4-0 in West Lafayette. TV: BTN Early line: Missouri -7

Tigers on a roll

Since last year's embarrassing 32-point home loss to Purdue, Missouri has won seven of its last 11 games. The 2017 loss to Purdue was the third defeat in a five-game skid, but the Tigers rebounded to win six straight before losing to Texas in the Texas Bowl to finish the season 7-6. During that six-game winning streak, Mizzou averaged 51.3 points per contest. In two games this year, Coach Barry Odom's team is averaging 45.5.

Lock, Hall one of the nation's best passing combos

Purdue's fans should flush from their minds what they saw last year from Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. His 12 completions in 28 attempts for just 133 yards were a low-water mark for 2017. This year, the senior will enter the Purdue game ranked in the top 10 nationally in just about every passing category. He is also projected by NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay as the top quarterback in the 2019 draft. His go-to receiver is Emanuel Hall, also tabbed by McShay as a top-12 pick (overall) in the '19 draft. Hall is averaging 24.4 yards per catch to date this year and has topped 170 receiving yards in each of the first two games.

Can Purdue make Missouri one-dimensional?

Mizzou's ground game hasn't gotten fully unleashed this season, but Lock's passing numbers may have something to do with this. Lock had 51 rushing yards against Wyoming, something he is not known for. The rest of the backs averaged 3.8 yards per carry. Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III have big-play potential in the running attack, but have yet to show it in 2018.

So far, so good for the Tigers’ defense