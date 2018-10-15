Here's an early look at Purdue's seventh opponent of 2018, the Ohio State Buckeyes: Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Grass Capacity: 57,236 Ticket info (Game is expected to be a sellout) Records: Ohio State 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten; Purdue 3-3, 2-1; In its most recent outing (Oct. 13), Ohio State struggled to put Minnesota away, but ended up with a 30-14 home win. The Buckeyes have been pushed in three other games this season, wins over TCU in Arlington, Texas (40-28), at Penn State (27-26) and for a half or so at home against Indiana (49-26). The Buckeyes have blown out three other teams at home: Tulane (49-3), Rutgers (52-3) and its season-opening win over Oregon State (77-31). Series notes: Ohio State has a 40-14-2 advantage in a series which dates back to 1919. Purdue has played the Buckeyes tough in West Lafayette, winning eight of 21 games, including a 4-3 record at home since 2000. The two teams haven't met since 2013, when OSU blew out Purdue 56-0 in Darrell Hazell's first season as Purdue's head coach. Danny Hope's Boilermaker teams posted wins over Ohio State in 2011 and 2009. In '09, the Buckeyes were ranked No. 7. This will be the third night game between the schools with the two previous both played in West Lafayette: The Buckeyes won the first night game ever in Ross-Ade 39-11 on Oct. 18, 1986 and 23-7 on Oct. 6, 2007. The 2007 contest marked the last time the Boilermakers had been nationally ranked, as Coach Joe Tiller's team was No. 23 before the loss. TV: ABC Early line: Ohio State -12.5. Purdue is 2-14 since 1995 at home when a 12-point (or more) underdog. The Boilermakers' two triumphs in that scenario were in 2009 against No. 7 Ohio State when they upset Coach Jim Tressel's Buckeyes 26-18 despite being -12.5. The other was in 1997 when Coach Joe Tiller's first victory as Purdue's head coach was a 28-17 win over No. 12 Notre Dame, despite being a 20-point home 'dog.

Three quick things about the Buckeyes: