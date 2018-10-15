Early Look: Ohio State
Here's an early look at Purdue's seventh opponent of 2018, the Ohio State Buckeyes:
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Ross-Ade Stadium
Surface: Grass
Capacity: 57,236 Ticket info (Game is expected to be a sellout)
Records: Ohio State 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten; Purdue 3-3, 2-1; In its most recent outing (Oct. 13), Ohio State struggled to put Minnesota away, but ended up with a 30-14 home win. The Buckeyes have been pushed in three other games this season, wins over TCU in Arlington, Texas (40-28), at Penn State (27-26) and for a half or so at home against Indiana (49-26). The Buckeyes have blown out three other teams at home: Tulane (49-3), Rutgers (52-3) and its season-opening win over Oregon State (77-31).
Series notes: Ohio State has a 40-14-2 advantage in a series which dates back to 1919. Purdue has played the Buckeyes tough in West Lafayette, winning eight of 21 games, including a 4-3 record at home since 2000. The two teams haven't met since 2013, when OSU blew out Purdue 56-0 in Darrell Hazell's first season as Purdue's head coach. Danny Hope's Boilermaker teams posted wins over Ohio State in 2011 and 2009. In '09, the Buckeyes were ranked No. 7. This will be the third night game between the schools with the two previous both played in West Lafayette: The Buckeyes won the first night game ever in Ross-Ade 39-11 on Oct. 18, 1986 and 23-7 on Oct. 6, 2007. The 2007 contest marked the last time the Boilermakers had been nationally ranked, as Coach Joe Tiller's team was No. 23 before the loss.
TV: ABC
Early line: Ohio State -12.5. Purdue is 2-14 since 1995 at home when a 12-point (or more) underdog. The Boilermakers' two triumphs in that scenario were in 2009 against No. 7 Ohio State when they upset Coach Jim Tressel's Buckeyes 26-18 despite being -12.5. The other was in 1997 when Coach Joe Tiller's first victory as Purdue's head coach was a 28-17 win over No. 12 Notre Dame, despite being a 20-point home 'dog.
Three quick things about the Buckeyes:
1. The OSU defense is banged up a bit. Top defensive player DL Nick Bosa is still out and four players (LB Malik Harrison, DE Jonathon Cooper, CB Damon Arnette and DT Robert Landers) left the game early in Saturday's 16-point win over Minnesota.
2. QB Dwayne Haskins is making a run at the Heisman Trophy. Haskins had another 400-yard passing game, just the third in school history, and the freshman quarterback has two of those games. Receiver K.J. Hill was lethal against Minnesota with 187 yards receiving. OSU struggled in the run game against Minnesota as the Gophers loaded the box.
3. This is just OSU's second true road game in 2018. OSU's lone road game this season was a huge win when it rallied from two scores down in the fourth quarter to beat Penn State on Sept. 29. Purdue has had some luck against OSU over the years in Ross-Ade winning four of its eight home games in the series since 2000.
Coach Jeff Brohm on facing Ohio State:
"Their offense has been at a high level. Their quarterback (Haskins) likes to air it out. They are a power team that likes to throw the football as much as we do. We will have to get stops, create turnovers and hopefully we can stay in the game as long as we can.
"Haskins is very very efficient, and while his very athletic he really just likes to throw the football. They set up the run with their passing game.
"We talked to our guys after the Illinois game about having a great opponent coming into our stadium and a game like this being the reason you come to a place like Purdue to play football. We have learned a lot of lessons since the first three weeks of the season, and most importantly it was about playing aggressive all the time. We didn't do that enough in the three losses."
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.