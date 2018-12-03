Here's an early look at Purdue's 13th opponent of 2018, the Auburn Tigers: Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 28, 1:30 ET, 12:30 local time Location: Nissan Stadium Surface: Grass Capacity: 69,000 | Tickets | Music City Bowl website Records: Auburn 7-5 overall, 3-5 SEC; Purdue 6-6, 5-4 Big Ten; Auburn started the season ranked as high as No. 7 after a 21-16 win over No. 6 Washington in Atlanta to open the season. The Tigers followed that up with a home win over Alabama State (63-9), a home loss to LSU (21-22), home victories over Arkansas (34-3), Southern Mississippi (24-13). Auburn then dropped a 23-9 decision at Mississippi State, followed by a 30-24 home loss to Tennessee. The Tigers rebounded with wins as Ole Miss (31-6) and Texas A&M at home (28-24 before closing the season with losses at Georgia (22-10) a home win over Liberty (53-0) and an Iron Bowl defeat at Alabama (52-21). Series notes: Purdue and Auburn have never met in football. In fact, the Boilermakers have never faced a school from the state of Alabama in its 131 seasons of football. The Boilermakers are 2-5 against SEC opponents (1-3 in the regular season and 1-2 in bowl games), including this season's 40-37 home loss to Missouri.This will be the first SEC school the Boilermakers have faced in the postseason since 2004 and the third all-time. Purdue defeated Tennessee 27-22 in the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl and suffered a pair of overtime losses to Georgia (2000 Outback Bowl, 28-25; 2004 Capital One Bowl 34-27). Purdue has played only once in the city of Nashville, suffering a 26-0 loss to Vanderbilt on Oct. 3, 1942. TV: ESPN2 Early line: Purdue +5 Purdue is underdog in a bowl game for the second year in a row as the Boilermakers were a 2.5 'dog last year against Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl. Purdue was an underdog in its last two postseason games against the SEC (5.5 points in 2000 and 3.5 in 2004).

Three things about Auburn

Gus Malzahn may be an offensive guru but Auburn in 2018 wins with defense: The Tigers' head coach is considered an offensive coach who even authored a book on his 'hurry-up, no-huddle' philosophy. However, over the last few years, Auburn wins with its defense. Specifically they typically have recruited extraordinarily well and dominated with its defensive line play led by future NFL prospects Derrick Brooks, Marlon Davidson, Dontavious Russell, Nick Coe and Markaviest Bryant. Auburn's speed is top-level: The Tigers boast world-class speed on both sides of the ball. Anthony Schwartz, who has 506 all-purpose yards (307 receiving, 199 rushing) this season was the 2018 Gatorade national boys’ track and field athlete of the year while in high school and took silver medal in 100-meter dash and a gold medal in 4x100 relay at the Under-20 world championships in Finland. Both parents of sophomore cornerback Noah Igbinoghene's were Olympic track athletes and he was clocked at 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Auburn prospect camp. Malzahn's run game has stalled: In his 12 years as a college coach, Malzahn has produced 16 1,000-yard rushers and had one in every season. Unless freshmen JaTarvious Whitlow has 223 yards in the bowl game, that streak will end this season. Youth, inexperience and a struggling offensive line finally caught up with Auburn at the all-important tailback position. The Tigers' inability to produce on the ground is a big reason they're tied for 114th among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools with just 17 plays of 30 yards or more. By comparison, Purdue accumulated 41 plays of 30 yards or more.

Jeff Brohm on Auburn