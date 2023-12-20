The highest-rated prospect in Purdue's 2024 recruiting class signed his National Letter of Intent to the Boilermakers on Wednesday, as four-star safety Koy Beasley is officially headed for West Lafayette next season. Beasley is the No. 194 ranked overall player in the class of 2024, being the ninth-best out of his native Ohio and 15th-best safety in the country, according to Rivals.

Purdue won a fierce recruiting battle over the likes of USC, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Kentucky and others for the four-star prospect. Syracuse came on late after hiring Fran Brown, leading to Beasley taking an official visit with the Orange, but he ended up sticking with his commitment to Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers. Beasley spoke about that decision prior to signing on Wednesday.

"The coaching staff and my relationship with Coach OB. I feel like Purdue is the best place for me," Beasley said.

Starring for LaSalle in Ohio, Beasley was one of the top players in the state. The highly-touted recruit finished his senior season with 19 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception, while adding 323 yards and three scores offensively despite missing nearly a quarter of the season due to injury. For his high school career, Beasley had five interceptions, five passes defended and 77 total tackles.