Purdue will add another offensive line as Ryan Walters tries to rebuild a line that was ravaged by injuries last year.



Rod Green is a three-star JUCO transfer that played tackle at Coffeyville Community College that's signed his NLI to Purdue after receiving offers from Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Houston, San Diego State, and more.



Green has a strong base and is explosive with his initial contact into a defender. He's a more natural run blocker who has a tendency to get away from his hands, but has good quickness for his size.



Green has had a well-traveled college career already. Purdue will be his fourth stop after committing to Grambling State out of high school and then transferring to Tennessee Tech a year later. That's where he then decided to go the JUCO route during the 2023 season before coming to join Marcus Johnson's at Purdue. Green could stay at tackle at Purdue or use some of his quickness inside, where he's shown a decent job finding blocks in space and getting to the second level on runs.