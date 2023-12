For the second time in as many off seasons, Ryan Walters and Purdue is looking everywhere to fill out its offensive line going into a season.



It doesn't get much more filled out than JUCO offensive lineman, Jaekwon Bouldin, who signed his NLI to Purdue today.





Bouldin is a hulking tackle, standing at 6'7" with 350 lbs. to throw around on the field. Bouldin is a late addition to what's been a busy off season for Purdue's offensive line search. He's now the fifth addition to Purdue's offensive line through JUCO or the transfer portal.



Bouldin played left tackle at Gulf Coast Community College where he showed off impressive movement for a player his size. He had a mean streak at left tackle, and held blocks well. He didn't block defensive lineman at times, but swallow them up, using his strength and body size to leverage openings in the run game.