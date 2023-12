One of two cornerbacks in the class is now locked in with the Boilermakers. Three-star cornerback Earl Kulp signed his National Letter of Intent to Purdue on early signing day Wednesday.

Kulp previously held a four-star billing by Rivals, but will sign Purdue as a three-star at the time of this writing. He chose the Boilermakers over other offers from Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Illinois, and others.

Starring for one of the best football programs in the country, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kulp racked up 44 total tackles and seven passes defended as a senior on the Raiders' state championship run earlier this month.