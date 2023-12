Lone Star State products making their way to West Lafayette is a common occurrence under Ryan Walters and three-star defensive end Caleb Mitchell Irving falls under that category as he signs his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. The Dallas native is the 51st ranked strongside defensive end in the country and was on the cusp of earning his fourth star with a Rivals Rating of 5.7.

Irving had his fair share of Power 5 suitors, picking Purdue over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas, among others.

"It feels like I'm saying this over and over again, but the culture that Coach Walters has at Purdue right now is something different. It's second to none, honestly," Irving said this summer.