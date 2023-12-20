One of two defensive line commitments in the 2024 recruiting class is now locked in with Purdue, as three-star defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy signed his National Letter of Intent to the Boilermakers on Wednesday. The Lexington, Kentucky native holds a 5.5 Rivals Rating.

Purdue came out on top of a Big Ten recruiting battle against Illinois to land Kennedy in early September, who also had offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, and West Virginia before opting to join the Boilermakers.

"It was the best situation for me to be able to come in early and have an opportunity to play early as well. Also it had a great home feeling with coaching staff and players," Kennedy said of his commitment.

During his time at Frederick Douglass High School, Kennedy evolved into a Power 5 prospect and was named 2023 Kentucky All-State by Prep Redzone as an offensive lineman his senior season and helped lead Frederick Douglass to a state championship in 2022.

