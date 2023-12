Randle Jr. had offers from Duke , Tulane , Memphis and UNLV coming out of Horn Lake High School in Mississippi, which happens to be the the backyard of offensive line coach Marcus Johnson.

Purdue's influx of offensive linemen this off-season started with members of the 2024 recruiting class, another of which signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Three-star offensive lineman John Randle Jr. will be heading to West Lafayette, after previously committing in July.

At 6'4" and 270 pounds, Randle moves well for an offensive lineman, but will need to continue gaining weight before he ever sees the field in West Lafayette. That makes him a definite redshirt going into 2024. He primarily lined up at left and right tackle as a senior in 2023, but a move inside could also be in the cards while he develops.

Purdue has a number of starting caliber options coming to campus this off-season, in addition to three returning starters, which leaves Randle and the rest of the incoming freshman deep on the depth chart on paper. The Mississippi native could be given the project tag, but the physical tools make him an intriguing option down the line for Marcus Johnson and company.