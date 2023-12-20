Purdue landed one of the top linemen in the state over the likes of Indiana, Louisville, Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Ball State.

Three-star offensive lineman Jordan King , who was one of the first commitments in the class, is now officially headed for West Lafayette after signing his National Letter of Intent to Purdue on Wednesday. The Fort Wayne native has a 5.6 Rivals Rating and is a top ten player in Indiana in the class, according to Rivals.

King was used in various spots along the Fort Wayne North Side offensive line during his senior campaign, seeing time at both guard spots, center and tackle this fall. At 6'3", 304 pounds, King could stick at guard in college with his quickness and ability to pull, but playing tackle is not out of his wheelhouse either.

Purdue will welcome six offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class, with King being joined by Jaden Ball, Max Parrott, John Randle Jr., Rod Green and Jaekwon Bouldin. Those six are in addition to the transfer portal prospects that Marcus Johnson and the Boilermakers have also landed this month.

There will be a lot of shifting around the line once all of the incoming linemen are on campus, as Marcus Johnson has been vocal about getting his players prepared to play multiple positions. That mindset came in handy as Purdue dealt with injuries throughout the 2023 campaign.