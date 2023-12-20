An ultra-versatile defensive back will now officially enter the fold for Purdue next season as safety D'Mon Marable signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Marable is a three-star prospect out of Clinton, Tennessee, holding a Rivals Rating of 5.6 at the time of his signing.

Marable was the first safety commit for Grant O'Brien last April, picking the Boilermakers over the likes of Cincinnati, Colorado, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, and West Virginia, among others.

"They made me feel like it was a family," Marable said at the time of his commitment. "I've been on a lot of other visits, but they just felt different."

The talented defender, who also lined up as an outside linebacker, had a special senior season for Clinton, making 174 total tackles, with 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in just 13 games. Marable also had an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown. That campaign earned the future Boilermaker Region 3-5A Defensive Player of the Year honors, in addition to spots on the All-State team.