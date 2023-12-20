One of the top defenders in Purdue's recruiting class has now made it official as three-star safety LeonTre Bradford inked his NLI to the Boilermakers on Wednesday. The East St. Louis product was on the cusp of earning a fourth-star, holding a 5.7 Rivals Rating, while being the 15th ranked player out of Illinois and 42nd safety in the country.

Purdue fended off several other Power 5 to earn Bradford's commitment, including Wisconsin, Missouri, Oregon, Ole Miss, Louisville, Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan State and others.

"Being able to have a chance to pursue my dream and have a chance to get a top notch education, also being to play with a defensive minded head coach," Bradford said on why he chose the Boilermakers.

Bradford has been a tackling machine for East St. Louis during his high school career, racking up a total of 307 tackles, along with seven sacks. He also had 93 or more tackles in each of his three seasons starting at the varsity level. Bradford added eight interceptions and ten fumble recoveries in that time as well.