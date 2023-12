Three-star wide receiver Jesse Watson was among the first to commit to Purdue in the 2024 recruiting class and has now made things official, signing his National Letter of Intent to the Boilermakers on early signing day. Watson, in addition to his three-star billing, holds a 5.6 Rivals Rating and was the 26th ranked player in Illinois in the class.

Watson was just starting to pick up steam on the recruiting trail when wide receivers coach Cory Patterson plucked him out of East St. Louis in April. The speedy receiver also held offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa State, Miami (OH) and Western Michigan before choosing the Boilermakers.

"How I was welcomed. It seemed like it's a family before I even got here. Just texting and being on the phone with CP, he made it seem like we were already family," Watson said of his decision over the summer.