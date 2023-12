Another talented pass catcher has made it official with the Boilermakers as three-star wide receiver Tra'Mar Harris signed his National Letter of Intent to Purdue on Wednesday morning. The Cincinnati product held a 5.7 Rivals Rating while being 27th ranked player in Ohio and 105th wide receiver in the country.

The Boilermakers fought off a number of Big Ten programs to land Harris, including Indiana, Michigan State and Illinois, along with other offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Pitt, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech.

Harris turned into a productive pass catcher across his last two seasons at Winton Woods in Cincinnati, having 112 catches for 1,564 yards and 17 touchdowns in his junior and senior campaigns. Harris was also named first team All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference in both 2022 and 2023.