The lone specialist in Purdue's 2024 recruiting class is locked in as two-star kicker Spencer Porath signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

The Brownsburg native was the recipient of a rare scholarship for a high school kicker, which is something Purdue hasn't done much of in recent memory. That offer helped lead to Porath ending up committing to the Boilermakers over walk-on spots with Indiana, Army and Navy.

"It was a pretty easy decision. Obviously, they offered me a scholarship and that's pretty rare for kickers, which shows they had a lot of trust in me. So I just felt like it's the perfect place, it's close to home, a lot of positives there," Porath said this fall.