GoldandBlack.com

"I do think (we have) more depth. I do think we have more bodies and I do think they'll work hard and they know more of what we're doing," Brohm said. "We've got to figure out some ways to move the ball and throw the ball up the field and that means protecting longer. In the end, you'd like to push the ball up the field more. Those guys are a good crew and they provide competition. We've got to play as many guys as we can (right now) so then there's competition so those guys know if they're not performing then somebody else can come in right away."

- Purdue established a baseline of what its starting offensive line unit could look like in the 2018 season with the inclusion of Western Kentucky graduate transfer Dennis Edwards to the first-team unit at right guard. The offensive line looked as such today (from left to right): Matt McCann , Edwards, Kirk Barron , Shane Evans and Grant Hermanns. McCann has dropped 15 pounds from his spring weight and the junior is down to 300 now, allowing him to make the transition outside to tackle a little easier.

Day 1 of the second year of the Jeff Brohm Era of Purdue football was described as "something we can learn from and build on" following a two-plus-hour session on the practice fields Wednesday afternoon.

- Purdue named eight captains today, chosen by team vote: Quarterbacks David Blough and Elijah Sindelar, running back D.J. Knox and center Kirk Barron on offense; linebacker Markus Bailey, defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and safety Jacob Thieneman on defense; and punter Joe Schopper on special teams.

- With Purdue down two linebackers at practice today, the Boilermakers were forced to get creative with their second unit on defense. Alongside Butkus Award watch list candidate Markus Bailey today was sophomore Cornel Jones and freshman Jaylan Alexander with the first-team unit. Freshman Branson Deen, who is listed at defensive end, was shifted to linebacker for his first Purdue practice, in part because of the numbers crunch for the Boilermakers at that spot.



"In the end he's probably going to be a hybrid defensive lineman/outside linebacker and right now we're making it hard on him at the inside linebacker position and we'll see how he handles that," Brohm said Wednesday. "He's a good athlete and he's a guy that will be a good player but right now he's going to be spinning quite a bit because he's not used to where he's at."

- One thing Brohm was not pleased with on the first day with the amount of drops and missed connections from quarterback to receiver on deep throws throughout the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

"It was very noticeable," Brohm said Wednesday in regards to how the pass game didn't work to his liking at all. "There were numerous plays out there that were not made. We found a way to make a few at the end of practice but it for sure will not be good enough. But, it's the first practice. The great thing is from the middle of last season to this first game (in 2018) we've truly focused on the things we're not doing well: Catching deep balls, catching contested balls, beating press coverage and having consequences when it didn't happen. If we do, we can start where we finished (in 2017); if we don't, it'll be a tough road."

- Here's a recap of what the first-string offense and defense looked like for Purdue on Day 1:

OFFENSE

OL (from left to right): McCann, Edwards, Barron, Evans and Hermanns

TE: Cole Herdman and Brycen Hopkins

RB: D.J. Knox AND Tario Fuller

QB: David Blough AND Elijah Sindelar

WR: Issac Zico (However, it should be noted Jared Burgess was being rotated in with the first-string unit regularly)

SLOT: Jordan Anthrop

WR: Jared Sparks (who made a spectacular catch coming back for an under-thrown ball)

DEFENSE

- DE: Giovanni Reviere

DTs: Anthony Watts AND Lorenzo Neal

LEO: Kai Higgins

LBs: Markus Bailey, Cornel Jones and Jaylan Alexander

CBs: Kenneth Major, Dedrick Mackey (However, it should be noted fifth-year senior Tim Cason was rotated in with the first-string unit regularly)

FS: Jacob Thieneman

SS: Navon Mosley