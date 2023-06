Brought to you by Reindeer Shuttle, Casey, Kyle, and Jace get together to discuss Zach Edey's big announcement that helps shape the 2023-24 college basketball season.



The boys answers important questions about Purdue's season: Was this news expected? Why did it take so long to announce? What are the expectations? What's changed? What hasn't? Who will step up around Edey? And does this mean Purdue can finally break through to the Final Four?