After a short vacation to nearby Hocking Hills following graduation, Kory Taylor was busy packing up his stuff for a trip over to Purdue in early June.

There, he is set to start his collegiate career, hoping that he can play as a true freshman by giving the Boilermakers a big, fast outside receiver.

Following is the Ohio native's Entrance Interview.