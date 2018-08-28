'Nobody wanted me': Swingler to start vs. school that rejected him
Thursday's season opener vs. Northwestern will have instant and long-term significance for Purdue's starting right tackle.
Eric Swingler grew up in Munster, just an hour away from Northwestern's campus, and wanted more than anything to play college football on a national stage.
On Thursday night Swingler is projected to start at right tackle against a program that didn't want him as a walk-on in a nationally televised game that Purdue badly needs to build off momentum from last season. However, this isn't the culmination of a recruiting story where Purdue takes a scholarship flyer on a player nobody else wanted. No, Eric Swingler is the walk-on that nobody wanted.
During his senior year at Munster High School, Swingler believed he had a scholarship offer to Indiana State but was told in January, the week he was scheduled to officially visit, that his scholarship spot was no longer open. Indiana State, a Football Championship Subdivision program that's gone 9-24 the last three seasons, wanted him to greyshirt. Northwestern was among the handful of Power Five schools, including Indiana, he reached out to for a possible walk-on opportunity. Swingler was told not to bother trying that option because he wasn't talented enough to earn a spot on their roster and he'd be better served to find another another place to play.
"I tried to walk on at other schools and they didn't want me," Swingler said. "IU didn't want me. I got into Northwestern and they didn't want me as a walk-on. Nobody wanted me."
And it's not difficult to understand why this could be the case. Swingler had no scholarship offers out of high school and that included FCS, Division II or any lower level programs. His own current offensive line coach at Purdue estimates Swingler's natural talent level as the minute space between his pointer finger and thumb when he holds them close together.
"I've told him, 'You do not have a lot of talent. God gave everybody some level of talent but you don't have much,'" offensive line coach Dale Williams said. "The thing is that out of that much talent he has, he uses all of it. A lot of guys have a lot of talent and don't use it. They won't go hard. He goes hard because if he doesn't go hard, he has no chance and I will give him the hook."
It was Purdue's previous coaching staff that invited him to walk on as an offensive tackle, but Swingler redshirted in 2014 and didn't play in 2015 or 2016 before getting his chance to contribute in Jeff Brohm's first season. It was a chance to earn a rotation spot on the travel roster as Brohm's staff began to rebuild the Boilermaker program with leftover players from the Darrell Hazell administration. Brohm said Monday he's always liked the physicality and mentality that Swingler has brought to the offensive tackle spot and his solid preseason camp this month has allowed him to earn a starting role.
"The great thing about Eric is he loves to play the game and when he takes the field he's got a little bit of nastiness to him," Brohm said. "He's aggressive, got some toughness and it means something to him. We're happy he's on our team and he's gotten better each and every year."
Last season, Purdue engineered a role for Swingler, using him as an extra tight end in the running game, before Grant Hermanns' season-ending knee injury necessitated that Swingler play solely tackle, where he ended the season a starter.
Swingler eventually impressed his coaches enough that Brohm rewarded the 300-pound tackle with a scholarship in May following his staff's first spring practice session in West Lafayette. Swingler, a player multiple Big Ten schools said was not capable of making their 105-player roster, then started the final seven games of the 2017 season that included a road game at Northwestern, a rivalry game win against Indiana and the Foster Farms Bowl win.
"It's been a wild ride for me so far," Swingler said. "I got so much out of coming here to Purdue and being here with my guys. I got friends for life, an awesome education and I get to play football in front of 50,000-60,000 people. That's the dream of mine."
Swingler says he remembers going to Chicago Bears games at Soldier Field and dreaming about playing in front of thousands of people every week.
"I remember going to those games and looking at those dudes thinking as a kid how cool this atmosphere was," Swingler said. "When we give high-fives to the little kids out here and before games, I'm just always thinking how cool this whole thing is."
Thursday night he'll be given another chance to show a school that had no use for him what they missed out on by passing on his walk-on offer.
"Eric Swingler is a kid where I told him, 'I'm your last chance' and he knows not to screw up because we gave him that chance," Williams said.
