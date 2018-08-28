Thursday's season opener vs. Northwestern will have instant and long-term significance for Purdue's starting right tackle.

Eric Swingler grew up in Munster, just an hour away from Northwestern's campus, and wanted more than anything to play college football on a national stage.

On Thursday night Swingler is projected to start at right tackle against a program that didn't want him as a walk-on in a nationally televised game that Purdue badly needs to build off momentum from last season. However, this isn't the culmination of a recruiting story where Purdue takes a scholarship flyer on a player nobody else wanted. No, Eric Swingler is the walk-on that nobody wanted.

During his senior year at Munster High School, Swingler believed he had a scholarship offer to Indiana State but was told in January, the week he was scheduled to officially visit, that his scholarship spot was no longer open. Indiana State, a Football Championship Subdivision program that's gone 9-24 the last three seasons, wanted him to greyshirt. Northwestern was among the handful of Power Five schools, including Indiana, he reached out to for a possible walk-on opportunity. Swingler was told not to bother trying that option because he wasn't talented enough to earn a spot on their roster and he'd be better served to find another another place to play.

"I tried to walk on at other schools and they didn't want me," Swingler said. "IU didn't want me. I got into Northwestern and they didn't want me as a walk-on. Nobody wanted me."

And it's not difficult to understand why this could be the case. Swingler had no scholarship offers out of high school and that included FCS, Division II or any lower level programs. His own current offensive line coach at Purdue estimates Swingler's natural talent level as the minute space between his pointer finger and thumb when he holds them close together.

"I've told him, 'You do not have a lot of talent. God gave everybody some level of talent but you don't have much,'" offensive line coach Dale Williams said. "The thing is that out of that much talent he has, he uses all of it. A lot of guys have a lot of talent and don't use it. They won't go hard. He goes hard because if he doesn't go hard, he has no chance and I will give him the hook."