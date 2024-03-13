"I hope I have a better player than him come through here, but I won't have a better player come through here. And the reasons why are because of the intangibles."



"He cared so much about everybody else."



"When the coaches started recruiting him, the common question was 'what do you want to major in?' and like four or five of them said 'other than being a college basketball coach.''



"But after he's done with that, he's gonna be a college basketball coach. There's no doubt in my mind."



"He was never too good for anyone that recruited him."



"He chose earlier than he said he was going to..."



"When Purdue left, I could tell things changed. His process changed... at the end of the home visit he told me I'm going to Purdue coach."

"I just wanna win this for coach." "I wanted to win it for him because everyone's gonna say what a failure it was for him. Like this great player never won."



"I think that #1 had a lot to do with it. I think he knew going in there it was going to be a rauccous community." - similarities between butler and purdue. "I think of all the places he had, that was the one that was going to feel the most like home." - felt like I was in a version of butler if butler was a college town.



"He was here himself three or four times, maybe more - his staff was here another five to eight. They recruited him really hard."



"Quite honestly it didn't go actually the way Coach Painter described and it wasn't because of anything because Ivy became a top five pick in the draft. Ethan got sick with mono before that season. Ivy became a lottery pick and that kind of changed his trajectory of how everything went."



"He wasn't sold something that was real. That's just what happened."



"Instead of pouting about it... he just decided I'm gonna figure out my role and he did it defensively."



"Schools would show up and he's the opposite - instead of trying to score 30 he'd get 16 assists."



"I believe the night Coach Painter saw him play his first game - I'm almost positive he shots two shots in the first half. He knew Painter was there, he shot two shots in the first half because of the way the team was defending him. We won the game easy."



"I remember Painter coming back afterwards and he was outside the office. He had kept his stats for the game. I think he ended up shooting 8 shots for the game. To put it in perspective, the day the head coach was gonna see him play for the first time in a high school game - purdue was always in his top five, it was always one of his favorite five schools - he shows up at that game and he doesn't force anything."



"I could tell in his[painter] eyes how impressed he was that was his stat line that game... He dominated the game."





"You're only that way if winning is the most important thing to you."



AAU teammates - Kominga, RJ Davis, Kofi Cockburn





"He self evaluates way more than he should."



"He doesn't want to let Painter down. He never wanted to let me down."



"When they recruited him, they always talked about Dakota Mathias."



"I knew that - th efirst time that I really saw the whole running joke i've always had with ethan was once he had all these offers, I can just rmeember walking to the car with him one time 'you know ethan how this is all gonna end up right?' 'what do you mean coach' ' you're gonna be coaching in colleg eone day and i'm gonna be at the end of the bench.' 'you know coach go check out that kid in minnesota.'



"It was the first game of the season last year, it was Wright State... and I caught the one time and the balls out of bounds and substitutions are made and ethan's looking over at painter. Ethan had two fingers up, three fingers, or thumbs down. And Painter turns to Ethan and he gives the same call... that's a coach."





"THe first two years it wasn't glorious."



"He didn't want to turn in a top 10, top 5, top 3."



"I remember it was after a high school football game. I was at a high school football game watching it. And he was visiting Wisconsin and Wisconsin offered him. And maybe somebody else offered him the same weekend, the same trip. He posted on twitter 'blessed to get an offer' and I texted him hey man you better put the other one on there. Because you dont' want them to think it's not as important. And I said and we were both annoyed with teh twitter thing and he said to me I wish I never would have posted one of these on here because it's not who i am. IT stinks because now I have to because I dont' want them to think they're not as good."









