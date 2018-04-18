USA Today Sports

Vincent Edwards leaves Purdue as one of the better players Matt Painter's coached in West Lafayette and one of the most complete players to ever come through the program. Edwards scored in every way, has been one of Purdue's top rebounders, a two-time team leader in assists and one of the better three-point shooters on a team loaded with good ones. But though he was a key player from Day 1 at Purdue, his career didn't come without adversity, from a junior-season move out of the starting lineup to the illness and injury in the back half of his senior season that left the second-team All-Big Ten player wondering what might have been for him. He was on a tear up until a midseason illness took a toll, then a late-season ankle injury took a bigger one at the worst time. Still, Edwards won as much as any player at Purdue and left with an impressive and well-rounded body of work from a productivity standpoint. Edwards reflects on his career here in this GoldandBlack.com Exit Interview. GoldandBlack.com: What were you feeling when it ended, in terms of the big picture? Edwards: "It sucked. We were kind of just sitting around and then I ended up going over to congratulate Texas Tech, but it felt like we ended up kind of giving the game away with all of our turnovers. They deserved everything they got along the way and I would never wish anything bad on an opponent, but I don't want you to beat me. At the end of the day, though, it is just a game. You never know who's going to be a future friend or teammate, so I never let the game of basketball get to me in that sort of way. When we are wearing opposite jerseys, though, I don't have any friends on the court." GoldandBlack.com: What did the illness do to your season? Edwards: "I think it hurt a lot of the chances for opportunities that I had, along with the injury. I think a lot of opportunities could have been different for me. My game was really blossoming and I was coming into my own. That's what this game is about, though. It's about setbacks and injuries that you have to be prepared to deal with. If I don't get hurt and don't get sick, then I think I am first-team All-Big Ten and keep myself in the conversation for Big Ten Player-of-the-Year, and keep myself in the running to be on an All-America team. When you try to swallow those things, that's what kills you. Those are things you can never get back and as a senior, you can't say, "Oh I'll get it next year." That's what hurt me the most. Some of those things I couldn't achieve came from the injury or illness. I don't think many people understand that. "With all the fans on social media, that got lost in the shuffle. I tried to come back and play against Minnesota, which I didn't think would help my ankle all that much, and then had a really good game against Rutgers because I had five or six days to rest and prepare. Then, people think that I am fully healthy and, 'He's back.' I played 37 minutes and then we had to play Penn State, who has Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens along with Reeves and Shep Garner. That's a really good team. I played a lot vs. them and put a lot on that ankle, so when Michigan came around, my numbers ended up being down. I didn't have the same shooting stroke that I did against Rutgers because I didn't have that same elevation and the ankle was getting more tight and more sore because of all of the pounding and cutting. In all honesty, I think I came back too soon. That is what is hurting me right now. I'm getting healthier now. That's what I don't like, is that I could have put my career into jeopardy for the long term. That's one of those things where I need to make sure I have it back to where it needs to be."

GoldandBlack.com: How would you sum up your career in its entirety?

Edwards: "There were a lot of ups and downs. Honestly, I had some times that were really good and some times that were really bad. I fought some injuries, off-the-court issues, and regular things that athletes have to deal with. You hear background stories and think that all the guys are the same, but for me I had some things to deal with off the court along with on the court. I had to figure out how to play alongside guys like (Caleb Swanigan), A.J. (Hammons), Isaac (Haas), and Carsen (Edwards). For me to go through that freight and still do the things that I did, I think, speaks for itself. I didn’t really expect to be a 4 in college. It was something that just kind of happened. It wasn’t talked about much in recruiting. It was something that I was able to adjust to, and that is something that I can use as an example when NBA teams ask me why they should draft me. I’ve always done what the coaches have asked me and I played the 3 my sophomore year and I thought I did pretty well. The way things went and the way the team was we had to make an adjustment and we did. I had the stretch where I was taken out of the starting lineup, and coaches have to do what they think is best for the team." GoldandBlack.com: What was the best moment of your career? Edwards: "I think my sophomore year was such a strong campaign for me. That jump from freshman to sophomore year was fun for me because I got to watch my body develop and take off to a new level. I think that is what made that year fun for me, because of all the work I put in to get my body there. Coming back for junior year I took a little dive back down a bit. I think it hurt me a little bit, but I tried to work through it and come into senior year with that in mind because I had some things from an individual perspective that I didn’t accomplish junior year. I will make sure as a professional that I get it right. I won’t have to worry about school anymore, as I graduate in May. My job is to play basketball. I won’t have a choice but to be in the gym 24-7. I don’t have to worry about studying for tests or meeting with coaches. I think that is going to help my work ethic that much more. That is what I will have to get scouts to realize is that I have been at Purdue for four years and have adjusted and my body has adjusted." GoldandBlack.com: What was the low point of your career? Edwards: "I would say not starting was, but the low points were just the times of adversity when you were trying to adjust to college. Being a freshman and starting right away, you get really high and then you get brought back down to earth once you start playing in the Big Ten because you realize what it's going to be like. I think that was one of the low points for me as a freshman. "Then in my junior year, getting pulled from the starting lineup after being a two-year starter and after being looked at as one of a couple go-to-guys. The coaches didn’t think you were performing well and you don’t want the coach to think that, but at the same time, it was a situation where you have to figure out how you can control the spacing of the floor. With myself, Isaac, and Biggie, there just wasn’t enough space on the court and I guess he thought the best move was for me to be out of that lineup."

GoldandBlack.com: You responded well from it though. Edwards: "Yeah, you have to learn from it and take it and roll with it. Just like knowing your role in the business world, I know I'm not going to be a top one or two go-to-guy in the league. Sometimes guys who are even within the top 15 picks aren't even one of the go-to guys. Some of them go to the G-League and get sent down. Then, guys who were in the G-League come up and end up having great careers. It happens. It is what it is at that point. I am learning as a professional to do whatever your job is, because you are going to have to adjust." GoldandBlack.com: What was the best win? Edwards: "We've had so many. Nothing can beat going into Ohio State and beating them, especially being from Ohio. We had so many great wins here at Purdue and some of the things we were able to accomplish. My sophomore year we beat Maryland here and I think Dicky V. was announcing for that game. That was one of the most electrifying games in Mackey in my career." GoldandBlack.com: Worst loss? Edwards: "I still probably think it was freshman year against Gardner-Webb. That was one of those real-life head-scratchers that we didn't know the impact of as freshmen at the time. Coach was trying to prepare us to know, but we did not understand."

